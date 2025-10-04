How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Ravens: TV Channel, Betting Odds
The 1-3 Houston Texans are up against the 1-3 Baltimore Ravens this weekend in a crucial Week 5 matchup for each team to get back on the rails after a rocky first quarter of the 2025 season.
Houston has some high stakes. Not only would a win this weekend lift them to their second-straight victory and a much more appealing 2-3 record on the year heading into the bye, but it would mark their first-ever franchise win while playing in Baltimore.
The Ravens will be beaten up, looking to avoid a three-game skid, and on their home field. Time will tell if they can get it done against a Texans team fresh off a 26-0 shutout vs. the Tennessee Titans last weekend.
Here's how to tune into the action for Week 5:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 5th @ 12 PM CST
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
- Television: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTubeTV
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston -1.5 (-115), Baltimore +1.5 (-105)
- Favorite Moneyline: Baltimore +110
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston -130
- Total: 40.5
- Total Over Odds: -110
- Total Under Odds: -110
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here are the final injury reports for each side ahead of Week 4's battle vs. Baltimore:
Houston Texans
- S Jaylen Reed: OUT (knee)
- DT Folorunso Fatukasi: OUT (shoulder)
- DE Denico Autry: OUT (knee)
Baltimore Ravens
- CB Chidobe Awuzie: OUT (hamstring)
- S Kyle Hamilton: QUESTIONABLE (groin)
- CB Marlon Humphrey: OUT (calf)
- QB Lamar Jackson: OUT (hamstring)
- OT Emery Jones Jr.: OUT (shoulder)
- LB Odafe Oweh: QUESTIONABLE (eye)
- FB Patrick Ricard: OUT (calf)
- LB Roquan Smith: OUT (hamstring)
- OT Ronnie Staley: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- WR Devontez Walker: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
For the Texans, it's a relatively healthy outlook. Safety Jaylen Reed and defensive end Denico Autry are still in their 21-day recovery window from the PUP list, and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi will miss his first game of the year with a shoulder injury.
For the Ravens' side, the same cannot be said. Lamar Jackson is the glaring absence of note, but other critical pieces like Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and possibly more will be out of the mix.
Cooper Rush will take the lead as Baltimore's starting quarterback, with the remaining statuses up in the air to be determined before kickoff.