Texans Bolster Offensive Line With Former Pro Bowl Tackle
The Houston Texans have signed on a veteran offensive lineman to their active roster ahead of Week 5's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have signed offensive tackle Trent Brown from their practice squad to their 53-man roster.
Brown, the 32-year-old league vet, has been on the Texans' practice squad since before Week 1 of this season kicked off after being moved down from their active roster on cutdown day, and following four weeks in waiting, Houston is calling him up once again.
The Texans have made a couple of recent shifts on their offensive line before Week 5.
The first of those moves was to ship out veteran Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns via trade in a late-round pick swap; their offseason signing on a one-year, $15 million deal from earlier this year.
Houston also signed former Carolina Panthers practice squad tackle Jarrett Kingston to their 53-man roster ahead of their road tilt against Baltimore.
Brown, who's in his 11th year in the NFL, has suited up for a bundle of teams since being in the league, including three years with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the Las Vegas Raiders, and four as a part of the New England Patriots. Most recently, he had a three-game stretch with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 that would inevitably be cut short due to his season-ending patella injury.
His best year came while the Raiders were still stationed in Oakland during 2019, where he logged 11 starts to secure his one career Pro Bowl selection.
Now, he finally gets his chance with Houston, where he had originally signed back in March of this offseason on a one-year, $3 million deal, but officially gets that chance to be on the active roster.
Houston's still expected to start both rookie Aireontae Ersery and veteran Tytus Howard at left and right tackle, respectively, as they have for the past three weeks of the year. But Brown will likely help fill in as a depth piece upfront who's shown versatility throughout his career to line up on both sides of the line.