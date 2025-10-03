Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Lamar Jackson Status Revealed
The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens have each revealed their final injury reports after their third practice of the week, officially revealing the status of Lamar Jackson for Week 5.
Here's the full injury report for each side in Texans vs. Ravens:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/3)
- S Jaylen Reed: OUT (knee)
- DT Folorunso Fatukasi: OUT (shoulder)
- DE Denico Autry: OUT (knee)
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report (as of 10/3)
- CB Chidobe Awuzie: OUT (hamstring)
- S Kyle Hamilton: QUESTIONABLE (groin)
- CB Marlon Humphrey: OUT (calf)
- QB Lamar Jackson: OUT (hamstring)
- OT Emery Jones Jr.: OUT (shoulder)
- LB Odafe Oweh: QUESTIONABLE (eye)
- FB Patrick Ricard: OUT (calf)
- LB Roquan Smith: OUT (hamstring)
- OT Ronnie Staley: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- WR Devontez Walker: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
In all, it's three injury absences for the Texans, and six for the Baltimore Ravens, and it's official–– after three missed practices throughout the week with a hamstring strain, Lamar Jackson will miss his first game of the 2025 season against Houston in Week 5.
Jackson will presumably hand the keys of the offense over to backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who finished out the final minutes of the Ravens' previous week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs when Jackson first suffered the injury.
But Jackson will be far from the only critical loss for Baltimore. On the defensive end, the Ravens will be without their star in the linebacker room with Roquan Smith also sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while two of their top corners, Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie will be forced out as well.
The status of other key playmakers like Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Staley, and Odafe Oweh will be clearer leading up to kick off. But it's safe to say the Texans will be facing a rather depleted Ravens roster.
As for Houston's side of the equation, they'll have three injury absences, all on the defensive side of the ball.
Both Jaylen Reed and Denico Autry were designated to return from the PUP list this week, and are still within their 21-day practice window. Folorunso Fatukasi will also be set to miss what will be his first game of the season, leaving the Texans' defensive line with one less name this weekend.
Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was also removed from the Texans' final practice report after previously being a limited participant throughout the week, but now looks good to go in Baltimore.