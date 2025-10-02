Nico Collins Urges Texans to Be Themselves vs. Ravens
The last time the Houston Texans faced off against the Baltimore Ravens, it wasn't quite the prettiest sight.
During last year's Christmas Day matchup, the Texans fell in embarrassing fashion to the Ravens on their home field in NRG Stadium, dropping 2-31 on a primetime stage after Baltimore rattled off over 250 yards on the ground between Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.
This time around for their Week 5 contest, the Texans are hoping for a much different result heading into Baltimore. They'll be rolling into this one with a 1-3 record after a previous dominating win over the Tennessee Titans; one week before their bye and look to head into the break on a high note, while also righting the wrongs of last year's calamity.
For what's primed to be a critical game for the Texans to take advantage of, wide receiver Nico Collins harped on one key for Houston's success leading into the weekend: playing their brand of football and being themselves.
"We got killed, on Christmas, on Netflix, home field. That was crazy. Not the way we wanted to turn out," Collins said of the Texans' last outing vs. the Ravens, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "But, flipped the page, and got another opportunity this week to go on the road again, in Baltimore, and go out and just be ourselves."
"Another opportunity to go out and compete against them boys. It's going to be fun."
Houston's last time up against the Ravens was far from ideal, but those struggles are far from new. In fact, through the Texans' 24 years in the NFL, they've failed to win a game on the road in Baltimore in either the regular season or playoffs, piling together a collective 0-8 leading up to Week 5's bout.
Of course, Collins is eager to be a part of the group that helps the Texans get over the hump.
"Respect to Baltimore, man. It's a great team over there; great franchise," Collins said. "There's a reason they've been winning for so long. They're balanced over there, it's a really good team. Excited for the matchup man, on the road, coming off the win."
"The franchise hasn't had a win at Baltimore in a while, so that's a challenge to us. That's a challenge to the organization to go out there and just have fun, and go get that win that we've been inching towards for years."
The Ravens could be down a few key pieces this weekend. Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Staley, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton have each popped up on Baltimore's injury report leading up to kickoff, that puts some major question marks on who the Ravens will have out in the mix, and who the Texans will be up against.
But regardless of how their statuses pan out, it's clear Collins and the Texans aren't focused on who's in or who's out on the other side— they'll be focused on themselves and their brand of football.