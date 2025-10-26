3 Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 8 Matchup vs. 49ers
The Houston Texans have a critical home matchup on the horizon against the San Francisco 49ers following a less-than-ideal MNF performance, now needing to capitalize in a big way in Week 8 at the start of a three-game home stand to avoid dropping to three games under .500.
The Texans will be without star wideout Nico Collins, while the 49ers are still down their starting quarterback Brock Purdy, leading to each side lacking a bit of key firepower heading into the contest. Yet, the show goes on, and it might just be the perfect setup for a few daring predictions on how this unpredictable matchup might unfold.
Here's three bold predictions for how the events could pan out in Houston for Week 8:
1. Dalton Schultz Leads Texans in Receiving Yards
With the recent news of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk set to be sidelined for the weekend, a lot of the hype around the Texans' pass catchers throughout the week has been centered around rookie tandem Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to pick up those opportunities in the passing game.
However, while one or both of those guys could do their respective damage, Schultz might be the guy who runs away with the most receiving yards on the day. In Week 7 vs. the Seahawks, Schultz dominated the target share of the offense once Collins left the game with a concussion, ultimately logging nine catches on 98 yards.
Now that Collins is out once more, it's hard to imagine Schultz gets pushed aside in the offensive game plan. In fact, he should be featured even more. Especially during National Tight Ends Day, Schultz should be expected to do his part.
2. Texans Pick Off Mac Jones Twice
Since filling in for Brock Purdy amid his lingering toe injury, Mac Jones has remained a solid fill-in QB1 for the 49ers. He's completed 67% of his passes, thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions, and has a 4-1 record as a starter.
But the Texans' secondary is a tough one to face, and certainly one with some ball hawks in Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre as well. The two have combined for five picks through six games of the season, and Houston's defense as a whole comes fresh off a night in Seattle where they forced four total turnovers despite the loss.
Expect the Texans to come out aggressive to get the ball in the hands of Stroud again this week, which, if panning out in Houston's favor, could lead to a long day for Jones, perhaps with a couple of picks to his name.
3. George Kittle Bounces Back From Quiet Week With TD
The king of National Tight Ends Day himself, George Kittle feels primed to have a standout day in Houston after a limited Week 7 showing.
Against the Atlanta Falcons in his first game back from a hamstring injury, Kittle failed to catch either of the two targets that came his way on the night— the first time in his career that he's ever had zero catches in a single game.
Now for what will be his third game of the season after a full week of practice, Kittle has the perfect opportunity for redemption: scoring in a place where he's never logged a touchdown before in Houston against a tough defensive unit for his second of the season, proving he hasn't lost a step following his extended absence.
That might be easier said than done against the league's best scoring defense through seven weeks, but expect Kittle to be hungry to get on the board with a score.
