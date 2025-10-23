Texans List Nico Collins, Others on First Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Houston Texans listed Nico Collins among multiple other names on the first practice report ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's the full injury report for both sides following Wednesday's practice–– and it's a lengthy one for the 49ers:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/22)
- WR Nico Collins: DNP (concussion)
- WR Christian Kirk: DNP (hamstring)
- DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)
- DE Derek Barnett: LIMITED (ankle)
- TE Brendan Bates: LIMITED (wrist)
- TE Dalton Schultz: LIMITED (back/shoulder)
- CB Jaylin Smith: LIMITED (hamstring)
- CB Alijah Huzzie: FULL (knee)
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report (as of 10/22)
- C Jake Brendel: DNP (hamstring)
- DE Yetur Gross-Matos: DNP (knee/hamstring)
- DE Bryce Huff: DNP (hamstring)
- CB Deommodore Lenoir: DNP (quadricep)
- RB Christian McCaffrey: DNP (rest)
- WR Ricky Pearsall: DNP (knee)
- T Trent Williams: DNP (rest)
- T Spencer Burford: LIMITED (knee)
- LB Luke Gifford: LIMITED (hamstring)
- CB Renardo Green: LIMITED (toe)
- QB Brock Purdy: LIMITED (toe)
- CB Upton Stout: LIMITED (ankle)
- DT Kalia Davis: FULL (hand)
- WR Jauan Jennings: FULL (ankle/rib/shoulder)
-QB Mac Jones: FULL (knee/oblique)
- DT C.J. West: FULL (thumb)
An extremely packed list for the 49ers, and one with a few names to keep an eye on for the Texans.
Texans List Nico Collins as DNP for First Practice of Week
Of course, the biggest name of note for the Texans is wide receiver Nico Collins, who, to no surprise, missed his first practice of the week while he's in concussion protocol. It remains to be seen if Houston's top wideout will be good to go for Sunday, but he'll have two more practices to get back in the mix.
Along with Collins, Christian Kirk was another name in the wide receiver room who didn't get on the practice field Wednesday. Coming out of the bye, Kirk was hobbled with a hamstring injury that eventually took him out of their matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and seemingly could linger into a multi-week injury.
The rest of the Texans' entries were either limited participants or full— the most notable of those being tight end Dalton Schultz, who was limited with a back/shoulder ailment that isn't likely to hobble him into the week.
On the 49ers' end, there are multiple concerns of note. However, the biggest, of course, is quarterback Brock Purdy. The San Francisco starter has been sidelined for five games this season with a toe injury, but was elevated to a limited participant for practice one of three.
He'll likely need to be a full participant later in the week to find his way back to his starting role, but it remains to be seen if he'll make those strides.
Another name to keep watch of? Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who's been sidelined for three straight games with a knee injury, and was held out of the first practice of the week with that same issue before facing the Texans. If not able to practice in at least a limited fashion before kickoff, he'll be on the verge of missing game four.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!