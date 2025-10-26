How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. 49ers
The Houston Texans are back on the field during a short week against the San Francisco 49ers to start a three-game home stand, where the pressure is high for Houston to get back on track following a 2-4 start through seven weeks.
Last week vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the offensive issues began to show themselves once again for Houston despite their four takeaways on the defensive end. Now looking to avoid three games under .500, the Texans will look to hold onto the momentum from the home crowd to get the offense stabilized once again, and hope to bring aspirations of a late-season playoff push back to life.
Here's how to tune into the action between Houston and San Francisco:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 26th @ 12 PM CST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV Broadcast: FOX
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston -2.5 (-105), San Francisco +2.5 (-115)
- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -130
- Underdog Moneyline: San Francisco +110
- Total: 41.5
- Total Over Odds: -115
- Total Under Odds: -105
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice:
Houston Texans
- WR Christian Kirk: OUT (hamstring)
- WR Nico Collins: OUT (concussion)
- DE Denico Autry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
- CB Alijah Huzzie: OUT (knee)
- CB Jaylin Smith: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
San Francisco 49ers
- OL Jake Brendel: OUT (hamstring)
- OL Spencer Buford: OUT (knee)
- LB Luke Gifford: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
- DE Yetur Gross-Matos: OUT (knee/hamstring)
- DE Bryce Huff: OUT (hamstring)
- CB Deommodore Lenoir: QUESTIONABLE (quadriceps)
- WR Ricky Pearsall: OUT (knee)
- QB Brock Purdy: OUT (toe)
For the Texans, the biggest factor of note will be the depleted wide receiver corps C.J. Stroud will be working with on the day, as both Nico Collins and Christian Kirk have officially been ruled out with their respective injuries.
Coming off a short week from MNF with a concussion, it's no surprise that Collins isn't ready to go on Sunday for what will be his first absence of the season. With a full week to prepare for Week 9 and get back to the field, he could be ready to get back into the mix as soon as next weekend.
As for the 49ers, they'll have multiple key names down for this one in Houston, but the biggest of those will undoubtedly be quarterback Brock Purdy, who's set to miss his sixth game of the season with a lingering toe injury, and leaves Mac Jones to start against a tough Texans defense.
