3 Impact Targets Texans Must Consider on Day 2 of NFL Draft
After trading out of the first round on Thursday night, Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio has reloaded with multiple picks for day two of the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the major needs the Texans must address is the offensive line, as quarterback CJ Stroud was sacked 52 times throughout the 2024 regular season. In addition to an already-weak front line, Caserio moved off of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, making it even more of a priority to fix the line before the 2025 season.
Here are three prospects to keep an eye on for the Texans during day two of the NFL Draft.
Tate Ratledge (IOL, Georgia)
In my last mock draft for the Texans, Ratledge was my selection in round two. Throughout his time with the Bulldogs, he demonstrated his consistency against some of the toughest competition in college football. Ratledge allowed two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries since 2022, while also solidifying himself as a top guard at this year's NFL Combine with incredible testing numbers. He would be a great addition to an offensive line that is in the process of being revamped this offseason.
Charles Grant (OT, William & Mary)
Someone that hasn't received much attention the draft cycle is William & Mary's Charles Grant, who could be a real "diamond in the rough". Grant was PFF's second-highest graded tackle in college football last season, as he only allowed an astonishing two sacks and six quarterback hurries in 2024. He may be undersized at 6-foot-5, 300 lbs, but his combination of raw power and athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect for the Texans in the second or third round.
Darius Alexander (IDL, Toledo)
Outside of the offensive line, Houston's only other real concern heading into this offseason was the interior defensive line. Luckily for Caserio, this year's class is riddled with defensive tackles that could be impact players in the NFL. Toledo's Darius Alexander shined as a run defender in his final season with the Rockets, finishing with a PFF run defense grade of 90.3. The Texans would greatly benefit from a hard-nosed run stopper, which makes Alexander a prospect to watch in the middle rounds.
