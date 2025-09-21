5 Instant Takeaways From Texans' 10-17 Loss vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans have now officially fallen to 0-3 on the season after a brutal 10-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving them currently tied with the Tennessee Titans for last in the AFC South, and the Texans' first time going 0-3 to start the year since 2020.
Here's five instant takeaways for the Texans from the results in Jacksonville:
1. Late Mistakes Once Again Leave Texans Short
In the final four minutes, the Texans would give up two turnovers within the Jaguars' 35-yard line to ultimately give a win away.
A Nico Collins fumble gave Jacksonville the ball back with 3:58 to go, and after a Travis Etienne touchdown took the Jaguars up 17-10, a C.J. Stroud interception in the hands of Antonio Johnson would seal Houston's fate on their final offensive drive, dropping to three-straight losses.
The Texans' end result could be attributed to a variety of factors. Penalties, C.J. Stroud, playcalling, etc. But at the end of the day, the offense had two chances to take the lead or tie at the end of the game, and failed on both of those opportunities–– ultimately following the trend of game-killing mistakes Houston's fallen into throughout each of their first three contests to start the season.
2. Offense Contines to Look...Lost
The Texans' offensive concerns didn't slow down from where they left off following the events of Week 2.
C.J. Stroud had two picks to his name, left tackle Aireontae Ersery had a rough day with multiple penalties and sacks allowed, and third downs continued to be an issue with Houston converting just four of 15 opportunities.
Now, the Texans are left posting just 38 points in the first three weeks of action. It's probably too early to start questioning the job security of first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but if these types of showings keep up offensively, you'd have to think his seat only starts to get hotter.
3. Defense Remains Sharp
Despite the offensive lapses bleeding into Week 3, the Texans' defense continued to be sharp as it has been for Weeks 1 and 2 rolling into Week 3.
Will Anderson logged his third sack in three games, Jalen Pitre logged the first interception of the season for the Texans defense, and kept Trevor Lawrence and Co. relatively limited, with him completing just 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards.
But the reality is that the Texans need to be operating effectively on both ends of the ball to put wins on the board. And in three games, while the defense has done its job, the offense has yet to meet that mark.
4. Major Injury of Note
The Texans saw a big injury on the defensive side of the ball throughout Week 3's action. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. would go down with an abdomen injury in the second quarter that would sideline him for the rest of the day.
It's unclear if Stingley will be sidelined for any amount of time, or if he'll be ready to go for Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, but if the Texans' top cornerback were to miss any time, it'd be a huge blow for this Houston secondary.
5. Down Big in AFC South
With a loss to drop the Texans to 0-3 and lift the Jaguars to 2-1, paired with an Indianapolis Colts win to keep them undefeated at 3-0, Houston's faced with an early three-game deficit of first place in the AFC South, and an uphill climb moving forward this season.
The 2018 Texans were the last team in the NFL to overcome an 0-3 hole to make the playoffs. Now, Houston will be forced to do just that once again if they want to reach those heights this season.