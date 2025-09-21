Texans Daily

5 Instant Takeaways From Texans' 10-17 Loss vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans fall to 0-3 after a critical loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have now officially fallen to 0-3 on the season after a brutal 10-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving them currently tied with the Tennessee Titans for last in the AFC South, and the Texans' first time going 0-3 to start the year since 2020.

Here's five instant takeaways for the Texans from the results in Jacksonville:

1. Late Mistakes Once Again Leave Texans Short

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tamp
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the final four minutes, the Texans would give up two turnovers within the Jaguars' 35-yard line to ultimately give a win away.

A Nico Collins fumble gave Jacksonville the ball back with 3:58 to go, and after a Travis Etienne touchdown took the Jaguars up 17-10, a C.J. Stroud interception in the hands of Antonio Johnson would seal Houston's fate on their final offensive drive, dropping to three-straight losses.

The Texans' end result could be attributed to a variety of factors. Penalties, C.J. Stroud, playcalling, etc. But at the end of the day, the offense had two chances to take the lead or tie at the end of the game, and failed on both of those opportunities–– ultimately following the trend of game-killing mistakes Houston's fallen into throughout each of their first three contests to start the season.

2. Offense Contines to Look...Lost

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts to evade a tackle by Jacksonvil
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts to evade a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive concerns didn't slow down from where they left off following the events of Week 2.

C.J. Stroud had two picks to his name, left tackle Aireontae Ersery had a rough day with multiple penalties and sacks allowed, and third downs continued to be an issue with Houston converting just four of 15 opportunities.

Now, the Texans are left posting just 38 points in the first three weeks of action. It's probably too early to start questioning the job security of first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but if these types of showings keep up offensively, you'd have to think his seat only starts to get hotter.

3. Defense Remains Sharp

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after a sack during
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Despite the offensive lapses bleeding into Week 3, the Texans' defense continued to be sharp as it has been for Weeks 1 and 2 rolling into Week 3.

Will Anderson logged his third sack in three games, Jalen Pitre logged the first interception of the season for the Texans defense, and kept Trevor Lawrence and Co. relatively limited, with him completing just 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards.

But the reality is that the Texans need to be operating effectively on both ends of the ball to put wins on the board. And in three games, while the defense has done its job, the offense has yet to meet that mark.

4. Major Injury of Note

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) participates in a drill during an NFL footb
Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans saw a big injury on the defensive side of the ball throughout Week 3's action. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. would go down with an abdomen injury in the second quarter that would sideline him for the rest of the day.

It's unclear if Stingley will be sidelined for any amount of time, or if he'll be ready to go for Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, but if the Texans' top cornerback were to miss any time, it'd be a huge blow for this Houston secondary.

5. Down Big in AFC South

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on in between plays during the fir
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on in between plays during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With a loss to drop the Texans to 0-3 and lift the Jaguars to 2-1, paired with an Indianapolis Colts win to keep them undefeated at 3-0, Houston's faced with an early three-game deficit of first place in the AFC South, and an uphill climb moving forward this season.

The 2018 Texans were the last team in the NFL to overcome an 0-3 hole to make the playoffs. Now, Houston will be forced to do just that once again if they want to reach those heights this season.

