Why Texans' Nico Collins Could Explode vs. Jaguars
We could be in for a dominant Nico Collins performance in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Houston Texans' star wide receiver has gotten off to a slow start to his 2025 campaign thus far. In two games, Collins has had just six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, pairing with the team's lowly 0-2 record headed into their division bout this weekend.
That pair of performances is a far cry from the elite numbers Collins has been accustomed to across the past two seasons in Houston, inevitably making his outlook heading into Week 3 vs. Jacksonville have a bit of added intrigue of whether the star wideout can finally get back on track.
But, when looking at his recent track record against the Jaguars, the signs might be there for the Texans' star receiver to finish a solid stat line.
The last three times Collins has matched up vs. the Jaguars, dating back to 2023, he's finished his day with at least seven receptions and 100 yards.
Here's Collins' official stat line in those past three games against the Jaguars:
2023, Week 12 vs. Jaguars: 7 receptions, 104 yards, 1 touchdown
2024, Week 5 vs. Jaguars: 12 receptions, 151 yards, 1 touchdown
2024, Week 13 @ Jaguars: 8 receptions, 119 yards
An impressive stretch for Collins, and could be the perfect matchup that provides the necessary spark to get his 2025 season rolling to emerge as one of the better receivers in the game as expected.
Compared to those previous showings, there is one difference in that this weekend does mark the first time Collins will be facing Travis Hunter on the opposite side. But through two weeks, it's remained relatively quiet for the second-overall pick.
Hunter currently has a PFF coverage grade of 71.8 on 34 coverage snaps, seeing a majority of those defensive reps in his latest Week 2 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Seeing how those defensive snaps develop heading into this weekend, and how much Hunter matches up with Collins, will certainly be interesting to watch unfold
The Texans will also be facing Jaguars corner Tyson Campbell, who's fresh off a game vs. Bengals, in which he was targeted 12 times by Joe Burrow and Jake Browning to allow a brutal seven receptions, 108 yards, and two touchdowns.
It could be the perfect storm for a strong Collins game, thus bringing this offense to life in a must-win Week 3.