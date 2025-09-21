Texans Reveal Inactives for Week 3 vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are on for Week 3 in a big division battle for both squads, and with each side's inactive list released before kickoff, we now know who will be in and who's out of the action in Jacksonville this weekend.
Here's the full slate of inactives for both the Texans and Jaguars:
Houston Texans Inactives
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Graham Mertz
RB Dameon Pierce
RB British Brooks
DE Darrell Taylor
OT Blake Fisher
TE Brenden Bates
Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives
S Kahlef Hailassie
RB Cody Schrader
OL Wyatt Milum
DL Danny Striggow
DL B.J. Green II
DT Khalen Saunders Sr.
The biggest omission from the Texans' inactive list for Week 3 is wide receiver Christian Kirk, who's set to make his official debut for Houston after missing the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring strain, facing his former home in Jacksonville, and potentially offering a major boost to this pass-catching core.
However, as for wide receiver Braxton Berrios, despite being a practice participant following his hamstring injury leading up to their matchup in Jacksonville, the Texans will keep him out of the mix, as he'll remain in waiting to make his official debut for Houston.
Another suprise inactive for Houston: offensive tackle Blake Fisher; the Texans' second-round pick from 2024 will sit out vs. Jacksonville as a healthy scratch as both Aireontae Ersery and Tytus Howard take the lead at left and right tackle, respectively.
Week 3 will also mark the second-straight week the Texans will leave running back Dameon Pierce inactive, and the third-straight week for British Brooks.
Instead, it'll be Nick Chubb and Woody Marks taking the lead for Houston's backfield along with Dare Ogunbowale, who's slated to be active for his 100th-career NFL game.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' third quarterback on the depth chart, backing up both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai will elevate to active for the first game this season after being a healthy scratch vs. both the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As for the Jaguars, their inactives outlook remains as relatively expected. Offensive guard Wyatt Milum will be sidelined with a knee injury, but Jacksonville starting left guard Ezra Cleveland is off the list, and thus remains active after being listed as questionable ahead of kickoff.