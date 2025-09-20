Texans Place Rookie Defender on Injured Reserve
The Houston Texans have announced they'll be without one of their rookie defenders for at least the next four weeks.
According to a team release, the Texans have officially placed rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith on the Injured Reserve list.
Smith, the Texans' third-round pick at 98th overall in this year's draft, was recently sidelined in practice leading up to Week 3's matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury. He would go on to miss three consecutive practices, be ruled out for the weekend, and now, it looks like his absence will be extended.
With the Injured Reserve designation forcing him out for at least four weeks, Smith will now be slated to miss vs. the Jaguars, at home vs. the Tennessee Titans, and on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks following Houston's Week 6 bye. The rookie's earliest return would come in Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Therefore, an extensive time out of the action for the Texans rookie, and a tough blow to their secondary in a season through which Houston has already faced a barrage of injuries through three weeks.
Smith was a productive piece of the Texans' secondary through the two games he was on the field for, coming out to a 74.8 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, ranking top 20 among all eligible cornerbacks, logging 21 total snaps and two tackles vs. the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, the Texans will have to look elsewhere for that secondary depth across the next four weeks.
Veteran Tremon Smith will act as the third cornerback in the Texans' secondary. Houston has also since elevated defensive backs Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the main roster for Week 3's matchup vs. the Jaguars.
Fullback Jakob Johnson was also among those elevations before their Jacksonville tilt, who's now signed to the main roster for the 2025 season, and will fill into the roster spot left by Smith's IR designation.
Expect each of Tremon Smith, Bryant, and Ross to step up in the rookie's absence, filling in behind starters Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter on the boundary, and Jalen Pitre in the nickel.