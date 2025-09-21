Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. Leaves Jaguars Game With Injury
Houston Texans' star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. left in the midst of their Week 3 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury.
Stingley would leave the Texans' Week 3 game in Jacksonville with a rib injury at the beginning of the second quarter, and has a questionable status to return.
Stingley Jr., the Texans' number-one corner and one of the best talents at the position in the league, would undoubtedly be a major loss for this Houston secondary for any stretch of time.
Houston is already suffering from one injury in the cornerback room vs. the Jaguars, as rookie Jaylin Smith would be placed on the Injured Reserve list ahead of Week 3's game. Without Stingley, the Texans' secondary becomes even thinner.
Without their number-one in the mix, the Texans are left with Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre as the two leads in the secondary, who both dealt with their respective injuries throughout the week leading up to kickoff, with Tremon Smith also filling in with a larger role; Houston's third cornerback amid the absence of Smith.
The Texans also made two elevations from the practice squad in the secondary leading up to kickoff, bringing both veterans Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross to the game day roster, who without Stingley, could also see another layer of responsibility in the defensive game plan.
During his 2025 campaign thus far, Stingley has logged seven tackles and two passes defended in his two games vs. the LA Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his last full sample size through the 2024 season, Stingley finished the year playing in all 17 games to log 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, 18 passes defended, and five interceptions to emerge as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, also securing his first career All-Pro Honors, landing on the first-team next to reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain.
Stingley would go on to ink a major three-year, $90 million extension this offseason to become the second-highest paid corner in the NFL.
Expect Stingley's status to become clearer in due time, with his return for Week 3 in Jacksonville still up in the air.