Analyst Outlines Texans' Best Trade Asset
The Houston Texans have wasted no time this offseason in making eye-catching moves and trades to shake up their roster for the season ahead, looking to try and earn their third-straight AFC South title.
Though, while Houston has remained active on the trade market up to this point, that doesn't mean they're done making changes. In fact, the Texans may have one or two appealing trade pieces that could still offer worthwhile value in return before next season kicks off.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, the Texans could look to make a deal involving safety Jalen Pitre as a result of their extensive depth at safety and his contract situation.
"The Texans’ foundational stars on both sides of the ball seem secure (although Laremy Tunsil defied that). But the team could look to make a deal for one of its safeties. Houston traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, who registered a strong 77.7 PFF overall grade with the Eagles last year. On top of that, the team returns second-year piece Caden Bullock as well as veteran Jimmie Ward. Pitre (73.9 PFF overall grade) still feels like a key cog in Houston’s defense with his well-rounded skill set, but having one more year left on his contract could make a trade possible. After all, nothing can be ruled out with general manager Nick Caserio calling the shots."
Texans general manager Nick Caserio has proven to not have any reservations on making bold moves upon his roster in the opening weeks. While a move on Pitre doesn't quite stack up to a blockbuster like moving off of Laremy Tunsil, perhaps it could be necessary to make another change to the safety room following their acquisition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pitre comes off a solid third season in Houston where he suited up in 12 games to total 65 combined tackles, six TFLs, eight passes defended, and one interception. He's a versatile and impactful fit into the Texans' defensive system, but that could also lead to extensive interest from other teams in acquiring his services.
If the Texans brass didn't have plans to re-up with the 25-year-old come next offseason, a deal could make sense, especially if teams are willing to offer compelling assets in return.
