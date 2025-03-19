REPORT: NFL Teams Raising Eyebrows Over Texans' Costly Move
The Houston Texans made Derek Stingley Jr. the richest defensive back in NFL history earlier this week, signing him to a three-year, $90 million contract extension.
The agreement came on the heels of Stingley earning a Pro Bowl appearance and a First-Team All-Pro selection this past season, courtesy of racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended.
Stingley became eligible for a new deal this offseason, and the Texans certainly acted quickly, locking him up through 2030.
While Houston fans were elated by the team's decision, other NFL clubs are scratching their heads, apparently wondering why the Texans were in such a rush.
"The Texans did something that I think in the long run is probably smart, but certainly got the eyebrows raised of other teams like, 'Why are they doing this now when he had two years left? Why weren't they waiting more?'" ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Perhaps the reason for the trepidation is the fact that Stingley—who entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick back in 2022—played in a combined 20 games over his first couple of seasons. Yes, he appeared in all 17 contests this past year, but he has shown a penchant for being prone to injury.
When healthy, though, Stingley has been a force and has clearly been one of the best cornerbacks in football, so you can't blame the Texans for getting out ahead of this.
Plus, Jaycee Horn recently landed a four-year, $100 million extension from the Carolina Panthers, and he is the inferior player to Stingley at this juncture.
It only made sense for the Panthers to up the ante for their star defensive back, even if it definitely comes with some inherent risk.
