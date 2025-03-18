Expert Predicts Texans to Fill Major Need Atop NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have begun their offseason by making major changes on the offensive side of the football, and perhaps that trend could continue heading into this year's draft –– especially on the offensive line.
Houston has been busy in making considerable switch ups in the offensive trenches, including shipping out Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason in an effort to get this group back on track following a shaky year up front.
As a result, many have predicted the Texans to focus on a top offensive line prospect at the top of this year's draft to follow up the significant changes.
Most recently, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah pinned the Texans to pick up Texans offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in his latest mock –– effectively keeping him in the state to shore up Houston's uncertainty on the line.
"Previously, I had mocked Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka to the Texans, but with the departure of Laremy Tunsil, it feels like the offensive line has moved to the top of the priority list," Jeremiah writes on the selection of Banks.
The idea makes a ton of sense on paper. As the Texans have now booted out three of last year's offensive line starters, adding a replacement with your first pick in the draft seems like a logical next step in the process.
Banks, if able to fall to 25th, would be a strong candidate to fill those needs. He's a bit stronger in run blocking than pass protection, which may not be the most ideal fit for Houston's immediate needs in fortifying Stroud, but he's quick, technical, and has more than enough time to develop in both facets of his game within the Texans' system.
It's hard to say if the Texans will be fortunate enough to land Banks once draft night officially rolls around, but if Banks is on the board late in the first, expect Houston to take a long and hard look at him.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
