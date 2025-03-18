Texans Daily

Houston Texans Named Best Fit for Explosive WR

The Houston Texans have been named the best fit for this explosive wide receiver.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches the ball during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have made a couple of moves to address their receiving corps this offseason, swinging a trade for Christian Kirk and signing Justin Watson.

However, with Stefon Diggs likely departing and Tank Dell probably out for all of next season, the Texans could still afford to address the position even further.

Houston doesn't have a whole lot of financial flexibility, but there are some affordable options remaining, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has identified a potential candidate for the club: Elijah Moore.

Moton put together a list of the most underrated players remaining on the free-agent market, and he pegged the Texans as the best fit for Moore.

"Moore should be looking to sign with a club that has its franchise signal-caller and a need at his position," Moton wrote. "... In Houston, Moore would be the No. 2 receiver behind Nico Collins as the team tries to strengthen Stroud's supporting cast."

Whether or not Moore would actually be the No. 2 receiver in Houston is debatable, as you would have to think Kirk would have that role right now. But that doesn't mean Moore wouldn't have a chance to surpass him.

The 24-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, catching 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown.

Moore has terrific speed and has the potential to represent an impressive deep threat, but he hasn't really gotten the chance to display it consistently over his first four NFL seasons due to miserable quarterback situations with the New York Jets and the Browns.

Perhaps Stroud would be able to get the best out of him in Houston.

