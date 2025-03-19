Houston Texans Called Out for Major Free Agency Mistake
The Houston Texans have actually been very active this NFL offseason, but not in the way that fans would have hoped.
The Texans haven't really made any huge additions, and they traded away star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for a package of draft picks.
Considering Houston entered free agency with very little cap room, it's no surprise that the Texans haven't been major players on the open market, but Bryce Martino of Toro Times is calling out Houston for what he feels is one big mistake in particular: not signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
"The Texans' defensive tackles aren’t the best, with Tim Settle Jr and Sheldon Rankins back for his second stint with the team," Martino wrote. "Allen, who was released by the Washington Commanders, signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Coming off of an injury-plagued season, his numbers weren’t the best. However, at 30 years old, Allen can still produce at a high level."
Allen missed half of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he has historically been one of the most productive players at his position since he has been in the league.
"If Houston was able to pair him with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter on the edges, Houston’s defensive line would’ve been complete," Martino added. "Rankins and Settle are a solid duo inside, but the Texans are still missing a playmaker there."
Here's the thing, though: Houston almost certainly wouldn't have been able to afford the contract Allen landed from the Vikings. It would have taken some significant financial gymnastics for the Texans to swing that deal, and it may not have been worth it for an aging player.
Plus, Houston still has the NFL Draft to add some significant pieces next month.
