Texans Predicted to Complete Huge Trade With Patriots

The Houston Texans are being predicted to swing a major trade with the New England Patriots.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been very busy this offseason, making numerous free-agent signings, restructuring contracts, doling out extensions and swinging some major trades.

Apparently, Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire does not think the Texans are done making deals.

McElroy recently posted a seven-round mock draft for the New England Patriots, and in the process, he predicts the Texans to trade their first-round draft pick (25th overall) to the Patriots in exchange for a second and third-round selections, which fall at Nos. 38 and 77, respectively.

It's certainly an interesting idea for Houston, which also owns picks 58 and 79 in the second and third rounds, but would the Texans really want to move down 13 spots when they have some very pressing needs that must be addressed? It doesn't seem likely.

Most importantly, Houston has to repair its offensive line, especially after trading away star tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this month. The Texans allowed 52 sacks and had one of the worst offensive lines in football with Tunsil in 2024, so they definitely have a lot of work to do in the trenches.

There should be numerous impressive offensive linemen on the board for Houston at No. 25, so while trading down for more draft capital may be tempting, the Texans would probably be better off simply selecting the best lineman available with their first-round choice.

Houston entered the offseason with very limited financial flexibility, so it was always going to be a challenge for the team to genuinely improve in free agency. The NFL Draft may serve as the Texans' best hope to get better, so they need to approach it with care.

Matthew Schmidt
