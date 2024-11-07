Analyst: Texans Should Have Made Cowboys Trade
The Houston Texans weren't a buyer at the NFL Trade Deadline despite having a 6-3 record and a two-game lead in the AFC South.
However, Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon says that the Texans should have looked for a trade for Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin.
READ MORE: Texans Debuting Awesome ‘Battle Red’ Uniforms Against Lions on Sunday Night Football
"The aging and expensive Zack Martin may be nearing the end of his time days in Dallas if the team undergoes a reset soon," Gagnon writes. "In-state neighbor Houston would have made a lot of sense as a landing spot for Martin. The Texans were already a mess along the offensive line even before losing starter Kenyon Green to a season-ending shoulder injury. Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud needs more protection and support, and the interior line needs more talent in general. Martin could have brought that to the table as well as veteran leadership for a team that is quite young but expects to contend this year."
Perhaps the Texans could look to sign or trade for Martin during the offseason, but for now, they must stick with the group that they have.
The Texans are back in action on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem
• DeMeco Ryans Urges Texans to Protect C.J. Stroud Better: 'It’s Just Not Good Enough’
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss