Texans Debuting Awesome ‘Battle Red’ Uniforms Against Lions on Sunday Night Football
The Houston Texans are 6-3 on the season after a tough loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 of the season. With Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs sidelined, the squad is shorthanded while they hold some high expectations for the season.
Led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, the club still has reason to be optimistic for the season, especially with Collins' return on the horizon. Still, they need a shift in momentum after losing to the Jets.
Houston next takes on a very tough 7-1 Detroit Lions team on Sunday Night Football. While playing a Super Bowl-contending NFC squad during primetime will be tough, the Texans are arriving in style, debuting their "Battle Red" jerseys, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Texans Make Last Minute Trade With 49ers
"Texans are debuting their new Battle Red jerseys and Battle Red chrome helmets Sunday night vs. the Detroit Lions," Schefter reported on social media.
Hitting the field with a slick, alternative look will be nice for the Texans, but it'll be important that they enter the contest with confidence and try to establish the offense both on the ground and in the air.
Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, particularly, will have to step up in a big way. The squad needs a big boost after a brutal week, and it could come from the electric receiver. Collins could also make a return, though Ryans revealed the team is going to continue to evaluate him throughout the week -- and they'll certainly need him.
"We'll continue to evaluate Nico throughout the week and see where he is," Ryans said.
Another loss would certainly hinder the momentum the Texans had built after a strong start to the season, but key injuries can certainly do that to a team.
READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Jets Loss
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jets Legend Aaron Rodgers
• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss