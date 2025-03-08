Analyst Predicts Texans to Patch Key Issue in Free Agency
With NFL free agency right around the corner, the anticipation is building for how the Houston Texans will inevitably approach such a critical point in their offseason.
Following a few cap moves and a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk, the Texans don't have a ton of flexibility to make a flurry of splashes on the market. However, Houston could be primed to make an underrated addition or two into the mix for next season to hopefully patch some of their existing holes from last season.
In the eyes of CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan, the Texans could be a great fit for Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman –– a strong force on the interior who can emerge as a major addition to Houston's shaky offensive line from last season.
"One of the key issues for the Texans last season was their inability to protect C.J. Stroud, particularly on the interior. Dalman would come in and immediately strengthen Houston's line, limiting how much Stroud will have to extend plays with his feet due to a broken-down pocket. Dalman is an above-average blocker both in pass-blocking and run-blocking sets."
The Texans had consistent struggles upfront through 2024, inevitably leading to their steps back on the offensive end and a negative factor in the development of C.J. Stroud in his second-year pro. Dalman, a 26-year-old consistent option at center, can be a great piece to implement on the five-man unit.
During the 2024 season, Dalman had an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 78.8, good for being the fourth-best center in the NFL. He also excelled especially as a run-blocker, ranking 5th among centers with a 79.8 run-block grade.
The market could be hot for Dalman after an elite season with the Falcons, making the chances of Houston being fortunate enough to land him with limited funds to spend. But, if the Texans brass could land his services for the right price tag, he could be a home run signing.
Free agency negotiations open across the NFL at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Why Christian Kirk Will Be a Game Changer for the Houston Texans
MORE: Texans' New WR Delivers Bold Promise for 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Houston Texans Strangely Linked to Pro Bowl WR
MORE: Texans' Perfect Match in Free Agency Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans' Trade Signals the End for Stefon Diggs