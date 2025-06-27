Analyst Reveals Why Houston Texans Might Disappoint Next Season
The Houston Texans made a variety of changes to their offensive side of the ball this offseason to help C.J. Stroud and this unit get back on track after an up-and-down 2024 campaign.
But what if the Texans' moves from the past few months simply aren't enough to help Stroud bounce back?
In the eyes of FOX Sports' analyst Henry McKenna, that outcome could certainly be in play for the Texans and their young star quarterback, which would inevitably lead to a pretty bumpy season on the horizon.
McKenna detailed what the worst-case scenario would be for Stroud and the Texans' offense in 2025, circling two potential outcomes for a couple factors in limbo, ultimately derailing the season all-together: The OL flops and the rookie WRs can’t elevate the passing game.
"Not only could the offensive line struggle, but the receivers might have issues, too. And it could all come crashing down if the newcomers can’t change things. The Texans can’t build their entire offense around Joe Mixon and Nico Collins. That duo is obviously a great start, but the team invested in rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel and veteran Christian Kirk to help out Stroud."
Each of the offensive line and receiving corps underwent major renovations for the Texans this offseason, and as a result, Houston has been met with their fair share of questions and both, and concerns as to whether this newly-established supporting cast can truly support Stroud better than what was seen last season.
And that's an outcome is definitely in the cards, as with vast roster change does pair with a bit of uncertainty, but the Texans also have a ton of upside within their additions and subtractions on both their offensive line and receiver.
Cam Robinson and Trent Brown have both been starting-caliber tackles once in their career, and rookie Aireontae Ersery could possess a high ceiling as well. Houston's pair of rookie receivers have an opportunity to explode with a big-time year one role, and Christian Kirk has been a previous 1,000-yard receiver in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Simply put, the changes conducted from Nick Caserio and the Texans front office certainly present risk, but also adds a ton of upside for how this offense could pan out in 2025.
Time will tell how it pans out, but for Caserio and Co., they're clearly confident in their offensive decisions across the past few months.
