Analyst Reveals Houston Texans' Must-Get Fantasy Player
The Houston Texans offense was one that saw its ups and downs across the 2024 season, but seem to be on the upward swing following a productive offseason–– one with both coaching staff changes (headlined by hiring new OC Nick Caley), and roster movement in an attempt to upgrade their line and weapons unit, helping C.J. Stroud ahead of a critical year three.
It's an intriguing unit for the Texans next season, and through a fantasy football lens, should be one with several rosterable players who can start on a week-to-week basis.
However, there may be one name on the Texans' roster who looks to be the biggest potential difference-maker in the mix in the eyes of Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano– that being running back Joe Mixon.
"Mixon was fantastic during the first half of last season, ranking sixth in fantasy points among running backs over the first 13 weeks," Fabiano wrote. "The wheels fell off after that, however, as Mixon was the RB43 based on total points scored over the final five weeks. He scored no more than 10.6 points in a game and was held to single digits three times. With the additions of Chubb and Marks, Mixon is a risk-reward No. 2 fantasy running back in most 2025 drafts."
Rather than Stroud, or his number-one target in the passing game in Nico Collins, Mixon could be the one worth taking a long look at in being the best and most valued fantasy contributors on this Texans offense–– due to a sizeable workload and being among the limited options for high-end producers at running back.
As mentioned by Fabiano, there is some risk to be had with Mixon, whether that be revolving around his injury history, or the addition of Nick Chubb in the running back room, taking away a share of his carries. However, he could be a gamble worth rolling the dice on, as he was proven to be a high-end option at the height of his powers in 2024.
If Mixon can remain healthy and maintain control of the RB1 duties in the backfield, he'll be well worth a starting spot in your lineups, and worth a look following your first two to three picks in fantasy drafts later this year.
