With the 2025 NFL season right around the corner, so is the beginning of the fantasy football season– entering a year in which the Houston Texans will have many names of note worthy to get a nod onto fantasy roster later this year, and could be a great asset to many managers' title hopes.
Whether it be adding a quarterback, a wide receiver, a running back, or even a defense, the Texans have tons of worthwhile names to add and draft in fantasy. Just like a team that has a lot of quality on the players who could lead to wins on the field, they'll also have a similar outlook through a fantasy lens.
However, in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, the Texans have one noteworthy player in the mix who's found themselves to be a bit overrated, and in some cases, overdrafted heading into next year's fantasy season, which could lead to a busy season based upon initial expectations: fifth-year wideout Nico Collins.
Kay recently broke down a handful of bust-potential players in fantasy drafts this year that could make or break how a manager's season transpires. And in the case of Collins, Kay sees some caution to surround Houston's star receiver.
"Nico Collins has been a revelation ever since his breakout 2023 season with the Houston Texans. Thanks to the establishment of an immediate rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud, the wideout has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and scored 15 touchdowns in that time," Kay wrote. "While Collins' production is noteworthy, he has yet to rank above the WR12 spot in any season and is coming off an injury-plagued campaign in which he only posted a WR23 finish. Despite this, he's being drafted as the WR6 and isn't making it out of the first round in the majority of fantasy drafts."
"Collins may have tied with CeeDee Lamb for the eighth-highest average fantasy points per game at the receiver position, but health has been an issue throughout his career and lowers his ceiling significantly," Kay continued. "A healthy Collins should still be a decent fantasy asset in 2025, but drafting him with expectations of a top-five, or even a top-15 finish, is far too optimistic."
For Texans fans, it'll be hard to keep hands of Collins in the draft if he's available when on the clock, but when pairing his health together with the offensive turnover and adjustments, as well as the ups and downs of C.J. Stroud, it's fair to have a few questions.
Collins is unquestionably a near-top-five talent in the NFL, and coming off a second-straight year of 1,000 yards even while playing in just 12 games, he proved that. But as a top-end asset in fantasy, there's risk to be had, and as a projected first round pick, there might be better, surefire options to be had.
It remains to be seen how Collins performs in this 2025 Texans offense looking noticeably different from last year, and he does have that upside to emerge into a clear WR1 candidate on a weekly basis. However, he's not quite a player without any red flags of note either.
