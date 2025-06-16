Best-Case Scenario Revealed for Houston Texans Offense
The Houston Texans made a variety of changes on their offensive side of the ball this offseason to help this group get back on track as one of the more premier units in all of the NFL– led by their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and surrounding by a band of intriguing pieces both on his offensive line and within his core of weapons.
But, when looking ahead to next season, what would be the best possible outcome for this Texans' offense after months of overhaul on that side of the ball?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently outlined what could be the best-case scenario for the Texans' offense in 2025, centered on one key focus: C.J. Stroud's supporting cast helps him get back on track.
"C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense were among the most disappointing elements of the 2024 season. On paper, it appeared the quarterback was ready to go from good to great after a stellar rookie season. Instead, receiver injuries and offensive line issues halted his progression and the offense finished 23rd in EPA per play."
"The Texans made moves to address the issues. They replaced offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with Nick Caley. They traded away Laremy Tunsil but also brought in five veteran offensive linemen. They addressed their receiver depth issue by trading for Christian Kirk and drafting Iowa State duo Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. If those moves work, Stroud should be able to take the Texans to the heights everyone expected last season."
Stroud's production in 2024 was viewed as a bit of a sophomore slump, but the pieces to surround him didn't help his ceiling in this offense much either.
Stroud's top three weapons in Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missed part of the season, or went down with a season-ending injury, and he was the second-most sacked signal caller in all of football, only behind Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears. When pairing those two factors together, it's a lot going against any quarterback, and especially in anyone's second year in the NFL.
As we know now, the Texans' recipe last season was far from one that was built for success. But, after a busy offseason of improvements, the stage could be set for a wildly different, and increasingly successful output for the Texans' offense in 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Rookie Under Immense Pressure in First Season
MORE: Texans' New DB May Have Just Thrown Shade at Eagles' Jalen Hurts
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Fires Brutal Shot at Former Team
MORE: Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors
MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz