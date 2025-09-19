Brian Thomas Jr. Gets Concerning Injury Update Before Texans Tilt
The Jacksonville Jaguars had an eye-catching update to their injury report ahead of their Week 3 contest vs. the Houston Texans.
After being a full participant in Wednesday's Jaguars practice, star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was downgraded to limited during the team's latest injury report.
Along with Thomas Jr.'s limitations, the Jaguars also saw starting left guard Ezra Cleveland out for the second-straight practice, which puts his status for this weekend's game vs. Houston in serious doubt.
As for Thomas Jr.'s status, after what seemed to be a seamless return to action following his wrist injury from Week 2 into the Jaguars' first practice of the week, a limited showing on Thursday now makes his readiness vs. the Texans a bit more interesting.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen would address Thomas Jr.'s wrist injury earlier in the week, alluding that the ailment was affecting him during their Week 2 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals:
"I think ultimately, I know he's kind of got a couple things going on, had a wrist injury going into the game. [It] did play a part in some of this stuff," Coen said on Monday. "I've got to go talk to him, but I think he's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. I think he understands what's at stake. He understands what's going on, and we gotta go get to the root of it."
During his first two games of his second year pro, Thomas has been a few steps back from how he finished his rookie season, logging just five receptions on 19 targets, good for 60 total receiving yards.
But regardless of the slow start to the year, any absence of Thomas Jr. would certainly be a major development for the Texans and their game plan for this weekend, as the second-year receiver fills in as one of the most impactful playmakers on this Jaguars offense, and a considerable asset for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Without Thomas Jr. would leave a much bigger role for both second-overall pick Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown in the Jaguars' air attack, and could lead to a much easier day for this Texans' secondary without having to account for one of the best young wideouts in the game.
Time will tell how his status will develop leading up to kickoff, with Friday's final practice report likely being a huge tell as to what the Texans can expect for Sunday.