Texans Rule Out Two Players on Final Injury Report vs. Colts

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have announced their final injury reports for their Week 13 matchup, where the Texans have ruled out a pair of players rolling into the weekend.

Here's the full outlook for both sides:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– CB Ajani Carter: OUT (hamstring)



– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

– LB Jaylon Carlies: OUT (ankle)

It;s two reserve names forced to the side for this weekend's divisonal matchup: undrafted rookie and recent 53-man roster signee Ajani Carter will miss with a hamstring injury, while linebacker Jamal Hill has also been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Both Carter and Hill were DNPs throughout the week in practice as they were dealing with their respective injuries, and with the Texans' annoucement official, both guys will be out of the fold in Indianapolis.

Texans Looking Considerably Healthy vs. Colts

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts to an injured Texans player as they play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Instead of the focus being on those who are listed on the injury report, the bigger story for the Texans and Colts falls upon who's not named among those with an injury designation.

For the Texans, both C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre will be active for the first time since Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, the game in which they suffered a concussion to place them under the NFL's concussion protocol for the following three games.

Will Anderson Jr., Houston's star edge rusher and defensive centerpiece, also won't have an injury designation against the Colts after being a DNP for practice number two of the week with a chest issue.

Colts Deem QB Daniel Jones Healthy

As for the Colts, their injury woes in the form of Daniel Jones and his fractured fibula won't leave him in question, as he has no designation ahead of kickoff, and will fill into his usual role as QB1 for the Indianapolis offense.

Jaylon Carlies, one of the Colts' starting linebackers for six games of this season, will be the only name of note for Indianapolis ruled out with an ankle injury, setting the stage for a notably healthy outlook for both teams in a critical game for each.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!