Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 3
The Houston Texans find themselves down to an 0-2 record to kick off the 2025 season, coming off the events of their MNF loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming out of it as one of 10 teams around the NFL to be winless in the first two weeks of action.
It's a long season with many weeks ahead and opportunities to capitalize on. But after another week of wrinkles on the offensive end and a heartbreaking primetime loss, that's led to a few opinions shifting across multiple outlets on just where the Texans stand after a less-than-ideal start to the year.
Here's a roundup of various NFL power rankings to outline how the Texans are viewed after starting off 0-2 in the new season.
SI National: 18th
Last week: 19th
Despite falling to 0-2 early in the year, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr actually fits the Texans into this week's power rankings one slot higher than where they sat after the events of Week 1. However, those offensive concerns certainly haven't been forgotten.
"The Texans are digging an incredible hole to climb out of, made more difficult by the optics of these first two losses. C.J. Stroud has remained unspectacular and, despite heightened control over the offense, has not grabbed either of these games by the throat. Had it not been for Nick Chubb, the Buccaneers may not have even needed a last-second comeback. " –– Conor Orr
ESPN: 16th
Last week: 16th
The only outlet that kept the Texans level with last week's ranking, ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime emphasizes the growing pains Houston's currently facing offensively.
"After Week 1, Stroud said his goal through the first few weeks has been to play with more urgency in the new system, which includes getting them set up quicker out of the huddle. In Week 1, the offense had five pre-snap penalties and that contributed to Stroud's inability to throw a touchdown or lead the offense to the end zone. They got into the end zone (twice) in Week 2, but the offense failed to put up over 270 yards and Stroud admitted "we need more confidence as an offense." Expect growing pains through the first half of the season." –– DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 17th
Last week: 16th
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox circles the regression the roster's faced in the early parts of the season, along with missed opportunities Houston's failed to capitalize on during their latest matchup vs. Tampa Bay.
"After being the surprise team of 2023, the Houston Texans took a step backward in 2024. Rebounding in 2025 is proving to be incredibly difficult. The Texans had a prime opportunity to steal a win thanks to some huge special teams plays on Monday night, but some of the same issues we saw in Week 1 cost them again."
"Houston's offensive line continues to struggle at the most inopportune times, and its backfield could use an upgrade. Penalties were also a massive problem for the second straight week. The Texans had a prime opportunity to steal a win thanks to some huge special teams plays on Monday night, but some of the same issues we saw in Week 1 cost them again." –– Kristopher Knox
CBS: 23th
Last week: 19th
For the second week in a row, CBS Sports places the Texans at the lowest spot of this roundup–– as Pete Prisco sees some major concerns in what Houston has put together on the offensive end.
"Where is the offense? They don't score enough, which is a major concern after two games. The offensive line is still a problem." –– Pete Prisco
FOX: 18th
Last week: 14th
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano credits the Texans for a strong defensive and special teams outing in Week 2, but still drops them down four spots to the latter half of his rankings.
"That’s two straight stinkers for the Texans and C.J. Stroud. Maybe their struggles last season weren’t a fluke. It’s a shame they wasted a heck of a performance on defense and special teams against the Bucs." –– Ralph Vacchiano
USA TODAY: 20th
Last week: 17th
USA Today's Nate Davis drops the Texans by three, urging this offense to get on the right track with two critical games on the horizon.
"With the next two matchups against AFC South foes, it's go time for an underachieving offense that has yet to produce 270 yards or 20 points in either of its first two games." –– Nate Davis
Yahoo!: 17th
Last week: 17th
It's the same spot for the Texans in Yahoo!'s power rankings for three weeks now, but that doesn't mean they're void of any concerns in the eyes of Frank Schwab.
"The Texans have a lot of issues. Their offensive line isn’t good. The running game was unproductive in Week 2. Houston’s receivers other than Nico Collins aren’t great. C.J. Stroud is regressing, maybe as a result of all the strife around him. Houston lost to two good teams, but there are warning signs." –– Frank Schwab
On SI: 21st
Last week: 16th
In power rankings voted on among On SI publishers and editors, the Texans dropped an eye-catching five spots to now reside outside the top 20.
"A last-second touchdown from Rashaad White broke the hearts of Texans fans hoping to get on the right track with a win vs. Tampa Bay on Monday night. Offensive line issues and an inconsistent ground game hurt the chances of any momentum being built offensively throughout the night, now leaving Houston stuck in an 0-2 hole." –– Jared Koch