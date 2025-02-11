Brother of NFL Star Named Houston Texans RB Option
The Houston Texans definitely have a featured running back in Joe Mixon, but they could absolutely use some depth at the position.
Dameon Pierce has simply not gotten the job done for the Texans, and they don't have anyone else who can step in and give Mixon a breather.
That's why Houston may want to consider adding a halfback this offseason, and due to its lack of cap space, it could nab one in the NFL Draft.
Jordan Pun of The Athletic has identified a potential option for the Texans in April: Georgia Bulldogs star Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Pun calls Etienne one of his "favorite value plays" at the position and would like to see Houston nab on Day 3 of the draft.
Etienne is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He also caught 32 passes for 194 yards. Keep in mind, those numbers came with Etienne sharing the backfield with Nate Frazier.
The 20-year-old actually began his collegiate career with the Florida Gators, spending two years in Gainesville and rattling off over 700 yards both seasons. He logged an impressive 6.1 and 5.7 yards per attempt, respectively.
Etienne may not be a No. 1 back on the NFL level, but the Texans don't need that right now. They just need someone to spell Mixon on certain occasions, and in a league where running back committees are becoming more and more of a thing, taking a swing on Etienne makes sense.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
