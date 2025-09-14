Bucs' Todd Bowles Speaks Highly of Texans RB Nick Chubb
The Houston Texans are rolling into Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night with their backfield commanded by veteran Nick Chubb, who heads into his first game on Houston's home field since signing on this offseason, following his debut with the team last weekend vs. the LA Rams/
And ahead of Monday's primetime matchup, it's clear the Buccaneers are taking notice of Chubb on their scouting report for their Week 2 matchup in Houston.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke about Chubb heading into their Monday night game vs. the Texans, calling him a "tough" and "old school football player."
"He's tough," Bowles said of Nick Chubb. "I mean, anytime you face him, he's going to be tough. He's hard to bring down. He has very good eyes. He's not just a tough runner. He can see. He understands. He sets up his blocks up. He's a football player; he's an old school football player, and that's always tough."
Chubb is fresh off his regular season debut with the Texans where he led the way in touches and snaps for Houston's running back room. He finished the day with 13 rushes for 60 yards, good for 4.6 yards a carry while being on the field for 32 snaps, the next closest being Dare Ogunbowale with 17.
Now, as the veteran continues to get comfortable and stays healthy in his new offense, Chubb could find even more opportunity in this Houston backfield while starter Joe Mixon remains out of with a foot injury, for however long his recovery timeline is.
Earlier in the week, Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans voiced that he wants to get Chubb going more heading into Week 2, which could be a sign of what's to come on Monday night vs. Tampa Bay.
We're going to try to lean in with Chubb a little bit more," said Ryans. "He deserves it. He’s shown that he continues to get better as the game went on. You saw him running stronger, finishing plays in a physical manner. So, we've got to get him going a little bit more, and I think he can really help us."
Chubb showed in Week 1 he's still capable of rattling off a few explosive runs, especially in the final drive of Houston's near-fourth-quarter comeback. This week, he'll likely have a few more of those opportunities vs. the Bucs, but against a tough defensive front led by Vita Vea, it could be a similar challenge to what a stout Rams front seven presented last Sunday.