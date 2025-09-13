Texans Daily

Texans' Home Opener vs. Bucs Will Make Franchise History

The Houston Texans' MNF matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to make history.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans will be set to make franchise history on Monday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the first time in Texans history, they'll be hosting their home opener on Monday Night Football; never before done in their 24 years in the NFL.

It's, of course, the first primetime game of the year for Houston after spending Week 1 on the road for a 9-14 loss vs. the LA Rams, and now looks to take on Week 2 at home for a game with historic proportions for the franchise.

Monday night vs. Tampa Bay will also act as the 17th-ever Monday night game for the Texans, but only their sixth-ever home game on Monday. Since 2008, they've gone 6-10 on Monday nights and gone 2-3 at home, with their last home matchup being a win against the Tennessee Titans back in 2018.

Now seven years later, Monday night primetime will be hosted once again at NRG Stadium in what will be the Texans' first-ever home opener to do so, and just the second time quarterback C.J. Stroud will take the field on a Monday during his NFL career as well.

But for Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans, he spoke about the opportunity to play on Monday night during his practice presser earlier in the week, where the takeaway for his group was clear: it's a special opportunity, but once that ball kicks off, it's football.

"Every game to me, really, it's the same. Once the ball is kicked off, I always say this: it's football. It doesn't matter if you're playing on Monday, Sunday, Wednesday. It's about how you prepare, how you show up for those 60 minutes... You've got to line up, play football, execute, do what you're supposed to do. No matter when the ball, what day, what time, football is football."

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field after the game against the Carol
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"So, that's what we've got to do. We've got to play good football, no matter when, no matter where."

The Texans and Bucs will kick off on Monday night, September 15th, at 6 PM CT as a part of a double-header for Houston's chance to even up to a 1-1 record on the season.

