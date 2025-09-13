Texans' Nico Collins Ready to Bounce Back vs. Buccaneers
During the first game of the year for the Houston Texans, it ended up being one of the quietest games we've seen from wide receiver Nico Collins in some time.
With just three catches on the day for 25 yards vs. the LA Rams in their eventual 9-14 loss, it was the first time Collins had seen those types of box score numbers since December of 2023. The offense as a whole struggled, and now leaves the Texans at 0-1 going into their home opener.
But with the Week 1 dud behind him, Collins is remaining confident and ready to move forward with a productive Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
"I've got to be good on my details; continue to run great routes so the ball will continue to come," Collins said ahead of Monday night's game. "Can't get down on yourself because you're not getting the ball...The ball's gonna come."
Collins' confidence lies in both himself and the Texans' offense as a whole. Week 1 wasn't an ideal outcome for anyone on the unit, but with this offense's ability to make plays, for Collins, he's not wavering one bit.
"I feel like anybody [on the offense] can make plays. Me and [C.J. Stroud], [Christian Kirk], anybody. You need explosive plays, you need it as an offense, and everybody's going to feed off those. I feel like as an offense, you need those explosive plays to get that energy. I know we're going to get it. I'm not worried about it. It's the first game, second game, early in the season. So, we're good."
Now, Collins and the Texans will be sized up with an intriguing matchup in Tampa Bay, one that's fresh off of allowing nearly 300 passing yards to the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix, in a game that Drake London was also targeted a staggering 15 times.
On paper, it looks like one Houston and their star receiver can take advantage of for an exciting Monday night showcase.
"Continue to get better. Continue to find ways to grow as an offense and as a team, and go out in front of the world on Monday and have fun."