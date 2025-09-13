Texans Rookie Opens Up on Disappointing NFL Debut
The Houston Texans' offense didn't have the best season opener in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
The same could be said for Texans rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery, who started his first NFL game on the road on the right side of Houston's new-look offensive line, and things didn't quite go as planned.
Ersery finished the day as the Texans' worst graded PFF offensive lineman (41.6), allowing five total pressures, two hurries, and a sack, pairing with a less-than-ideal start to the year for this revamped Houston offensive front.
Yet now with Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap, Ersery is taking what he learned from his rookie debut in LA and remaining focused on staying prepared.
"You can say I got a whoopin', or whatever you want to call it," Ersery said heading into Week 2. "But, I've just got to be put in a position to be ready to go."
Ersery was subject to some sudden changes on the offensive line right before Week 1's opener.
Right guard Ed Ingram would be listed out with an abdominal injury that pushed Cam Robinson into the starting lineup at left tackle, and thus, switching Ersery over to the right side of the line.
It turned out not to be too seamless a transition for the rookie in his first NFL game, but in the aftermath, Ersery seems to be sharing the same sentiment as many others on the roster are after the loss: flushing the bad week and moving on to the next.
"I think just flushing it. Last week was last week. We know we had a chance to go down there and score in the red zone," Ersery said. "The game played out how it played out. We can't control that. The only thing we can control is how we play... The biggest thing is just flushing it and moving on."
It's been through the help of both his teammates and coaches around him and his own drive that Ersery is ready to walk back up to the plate to prove himself vs. the Buccaneers. The second-round pick in this year's draft has high expectations for what he could bring to this roster and offensive line, and he knows last week wasn't the standard he needs to meet.
"It's a little bit of leaning on [veterans], leaning on the coaches, just leaning on my brothers around me. That wasn't the standard for me. That wasn't the standard for this team and the culture here. Just knowing you've got to play better, and that motivates you."
Week 2 at home vs. Tampa Bay will be another test against a challenging defensive front, but with a week under Ersery's belt and a home crowd to back him, perhaps a better outcome will be on the table for Monday night.