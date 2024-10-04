Texans Daily

Bills vs. Texans Among 'Best Games of the Week'

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills will entertain the NFL audiences in Week 5.

Jeremy Brener

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the ball stripped by Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus. The turnover led to a Houston field goal in a 22-19 Texans overtime win to knock the Bills out of the playoffs.
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, and the stakes are high for both teams as they get ready for the spotlight.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the matchup will be one of the better games of the week, but he sees the Bills coming on top 30-28 in a shootout.

"This is one of the best games of the week," Prisco writes. "The Bills are out on the road for the second straight week and didn't look good in losing to the Ravens. The Texans haven't been dynamic on offense, which many expected before the season. Look for Josh Allen to come in here and win a shootout with C.J. Stroud."

The Texans will have their work cut out for them as they face one of the best teams in the league, but they are looking to prove that they belong in that category as well. A win would do wonders for their long-term potential, and they hope to make a statement against one of the best teams in the league.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon CT on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

