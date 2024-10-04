Bills vs. Texans Among 'Best Games of the Week'
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, and the stakes are high for both teams as they get ready for the spotlight.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the matchup will be one of the better games of the week, but he sees the Bills coming on top 30-28 in a shootout.
"This is one of the best games of the week," Prisco writes. "The Bills are out on the road for the second straight week and didn't look good in losing to the Ravens. The Texans haven't been dynamic on offense, which many expected before the season. Look for Josh Allen to come in here and win a shootout with C.J. Stroud."
READ MORE: Texans Coach Reveals Injury Updates for Stars
The Texans will have their work cut out for them as they face one of the best teams in the league, but they are looking to prove that they belong in that category as well. A win would do wonders for their long-term potential, and they hope to make a statement against one of the best teams in the league.
Kickoff for the game is set for noon CT on Sunday.
