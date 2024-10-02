Texans Daily

Texans DE Returns to Practice After Cancer Remission

The Houston Texans have one of their pass rushers back.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) in action during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are boosting their pass rush as one of their own returns to the field.

"Texans DL Dylan Horton will return to practice today for the first time since last November, shortly before he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma, sources say. Horton, who is currently on the NFI list, is in remission and completed his treatments in the spring," NFL insider Mike Garafolo tweeted.

Horton, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans back in the 2023 NFL Draft and he played in 10 games in his rookie season before his cancer diagnosis.

Horton recorded 13 tackles and recovered one fumble in his brief action last season. While he may not be playing in a game for the Texans quite yet, his return to practice is a step in the right direction.

The Texans have fortified their pass rush since Horton stepped away, but when he returns, he could come back towards becoming a key player for the front seven in Matt Burke's defense.

The Texans are getting ready to face off against the Buffalo Bills this weekend at NRG Stadium.

