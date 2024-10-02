Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins Connection
The Houston Texans squeaked out a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 to improve their record to 3-1 on the season. The game ended as C.J. Stroud led Houston on a game-winning drive.
The game should have never been that close, and the Texans are playing far from the form they're expecting late in the season, but Stroud's connection with wide receiver Nico Collins throughout the game helped them continue to build their record.
En route to the victory, Stroud completed 27 of his 40 passes for 345 yards and two passing touchdowns. Collins received 15 of those targets, catching 12 of them for 151 yards and getting into the end zone once.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had a quite simple answer as to how the quarterback and wide receiver duo is so strong.
“I know you don't like this answer, but it's simple, Nico [Collins] is open," Ryans explained. "That's why the connection is strong. Nico, he's open, but he's also so competitive at the catch point. He's a strong, physical, fast, and big receiver. That's an easy target for C.J. [Stroud] and Nico has showed up every time that we needed him.”
Throughout the season, Collins is going to remain one of the most consistent wide receivers across the entire NBA. Despite playing with stars like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, Collins still stands out. Not only does he have the speed route running ability to get open, but he's physical enough to shed off tackles.
Collins is one of the most rounded receivers in the NFL and it's no shock he and Stroud have been able to thrive alongside each other throughout the entirety of the young quarterback's career.
On the season, the Texans receiver has 30 catches for 489 yards on 43 targets, having cashed in on two touchdowns through four games.
