Texans Daily

Texans' Stefon Diggs Facing Big Rivalry Game Against Bills

Stefon Diggs will go against the Buffalo Bills for the first time with the Houston Texans this week since the offseason trade.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a few months since the Houston Texans traded for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs after four years with the team.

Now, Diggs will face his former team for the first time since the trade. And it appears that there isn't a lot of regret from Buffalo's side.

"Tremendous player," a team source said via ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. "But the offense didn't need him anymore."

READ MORE: Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins Connection

That statement is certainly a punch in the gut for Diggs, someone who led the NFL in receiving back in 2020 with the Bills. While he didn't reach the 1,500-yard plateau in any of his final three seasons with the team, he was still a valuable member of the offense.

Diggs struggled with the Bills' losing in the playoffs during his time in Buffalo. The Bills made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, but lost in either the divisional round or championship in each of those years.

Given Diggs' unhappiness and the current state of the team, the Bills saw an opportunity to move off of Diggs and took it. But now, Diggs has a chance at revenge, and you better believe he will also take that opportunity.

READ MORE: Texans Turning Page Quickly Ahead of Bills Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Still Not Perfect Despite Win vs. Jaguars

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Had 'Big Day' in Win vs. Jaguars

Texans DE Returns to Practice After Cancer Remission

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News