Texans' Stefon Diggs Facing Big Rivalry Game Against Bills
It's been a few months since the Houston Texans traded for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs after four years with the team.
Now, Diggs will face his former team for the first time since the trade. And it appears that there isn't a lot of regret from Buffalo's side.
"Tremendous player," a team source said via ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. "But the offense didn't need him anymore."
That statement is certainly a punch in the gut for Diggs, someone who led the NFL in receiving back in 2020 with the Bills. While he didn't reach the 1,500-yard plateau in any of his final three seasons with the team, he was still a valuable member of the offense.
Diggs struggled with the Bills' losing in the playoffs during his time in Buffalo. The Bills made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, but lost in either the divisional round or championship in each of those years.
Given Diggs' unhappiness and the current state of the team, the Bills saw an opportunity to move off of Diggs and took it. But now, Diggs has a chance at revenge, and you better believe he will also take that opportunity.
