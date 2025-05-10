Texans' DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Statement on OC Nick Caley
The Houston Texans made some considerable moves on the offensive side of the ball across this offseason, but perhaps the most substantial of the bunch came with their decision to add new offensive coordinator Nick Caley into the fold from the Los Angeles Rams to give this unit a fresh playcalling mind for the season ahead.
And while the Texans haven't even hit their mandatory minicamp portion of the offseason, it's becoming apparent that Caley's having a huge impact within the staff early on when asking head coach DeMeco Ryans.
When breaking down what he's seen from Caley during the team's rookie minicamp, Ryans didn't hold back on his praise for his new offensive coordinator, noting his standout energy and attention to detail.
"Nick Caley has done an outstanding job of just really connecting with the staff, the players," Ryans said. "He's done a really good job of making it his, making the offense the Houston Texans'. It's been a very thorough process, a very detailed approach, which was the same throughout his interview process. The energy is on 100 every single day, so I love the positive energy he brings, the smile, the joy that he brings to work every day. That rubs off on the players, so he's done a fantastic job with that. It's been great working with him, and I know he's going to do a really great job of leading that side of the ball.
Caley enters the mix with Houston having a big task ahead of him in getting this unit back on track for the 2025 season.
The Texans regressed in both scoring offense and yards gained from their previous campaign this past season, inevitably leading to the firing of Bobby Slowik after just two seasons, now adding Caley as the next man for the job. And while it was a move that raised a few eyebrows initially, it seems like the former Rams assistant is already making a considerably good impression.
It's early, but the Texans may have hit a home run swing with their hire of Caley.