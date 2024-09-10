C.J. Stroud Shares Bizarre Pregame Routine With J.J. Watt
The Houston Texans are primed for a strong 2024 NFL season. The reason behind that prediction? Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has superstar potential. After an elite rookie campaign, the Ohio State product led the Texans to a season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Ahead of the contest in Indianapolis, though, Stroud had a conversation with former Texans superstar and current CBS analyst J.J. Watt, revealing his interesting pre-game routine. The dual-threat talent takes to other sporting styles to warm his body up for a football game.
"I wouldn't say I'm superstitious, it's just a routine," Stroud told Watt. "I shoot the basketball, swing a golf club, and just do some things that gets my body ready to move in different ways that it hasn't done in that morning."
Stroud's pre-game approach is certainly different, but it has seemingly paid off since he entered the NFL, as he's carved out a name for himself as a star at the pro level and soon could earn a superstar status, should he continue to improve on his game.
On Sunday, the Texans quarterback completed 24 of his 32 passes for 234 passing yards, tacking on two touchdowns -- both going to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The new addition around Stroud is one of the many reasons he is being tossed into the MVP conversations.
Houston now shifts focus to a contest against highly-touted rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in their Week 2 contest, and Stroud will do his interesting pre-game routine to loosen up and prepare to take a 2-0 record early in the season.
It makes sense why the Texans' high-powered offense is leaving the team picked as a trendy Super Bowl team, though their defense is going to have to eliminate big plays and find ways off the field.
