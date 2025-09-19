C.J. Stroud Staying Steady Through Texans' 0-2 Start
For all the talk about finding a quick solution to the issues along the offensive line and committing more fully to the running game, a ton of what lies upon the fate of the Houston Texans this season falls on the shoulders of C.J. Stroud.
Through two weeks that have failed to conjure a win, Stroud certainly hasn't disappointed, but he's undoubtedly not been firing on all cylinders. So, it's really no surprise that the pressure is being applied on Stroud to step up to the mark and make a far more convincing imprint upon proceedings moving forward.
But, despite a turbulent 0-2 start to the season, Stroud believes that the Texans can persevere without the roof caving in on them.
"Of course, yeah, it's not like ideal, but what are you gonna do, cry about it? And you know, like, be a Debbie Downer?” Stroud said on Wednesday. "There's a time and place for that, but I think two weeks in, you can't lose your mind. But also can't be too relaxed, so it's a little bit of a balance."
Once you cut through all the noise, it's plain to see that the protection upfront has not been solid enough to let Stroud really get his feet set yet.
That's undoubtedly manifested itself at key moments also, and none more so than when Stroud was just too tall on a throw to Nico Collins in the back of the end zone early in the 4th quarter on Monday night.
Having big bodies in your face is indeed part of the package to performing at the elite level, but Stroud, by his own admission, is definitely feeling uncomfortable at times.
"It's not easy, you know, taking hits," Stroud admitted. "You try to sit in there and have confidence upfront, that's what I try and do. I think I'm a really good pocket passer. So. I try to just sit in there and stand strong, and make plays. Kind of done a good job of, you know, extending plays last couple of years. But yeah, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. And it's not easy to just sit in there all the time - those are big guys hitting you. So, it's not always easy."
While the puzzle pieces to greatly improve performance continue to get pushed around the Texans' chessboard, how well Stroud can adjust to higher expectations in year three largely remains up in the air.
Unquestionably, internal and external pressure is coming to bear at the moment on the Texans quarterback, and Stroud knows it won't be that easy to navigate his way through it all without his head coach's vital feedback.
"I told [DeMeco Ryans], if anything he sees- or anybody sees- I can get better in, let me know," Stroud admitted. "I think my process has really been good lately; I see the field well. Putting the ball where it's supposed to be with the coverages and whatnot. I didn't really get a ton of reps with some of the guys we're getting in the game at receiver. So, that's a little bit of a challenge. But I think that's one of my biggest things. Just being the coach on the field. and taking that step, and it takes time. It's not overnight. So, that's an area I think I can grow."
Fixing some things ahead of the crucial visit to lock horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars comes down to sorting the finer details, and Stroud building more chemistry with his pass catchers under fire offensive coordinator Nick Caley is opting to put out there.
That being said, it also hinges hugely upon how much weight the still only 23-year-old Stroud can carry on his young shoulders.
No pressure then.