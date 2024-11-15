Cowboys' Micah Parsons Praised by Texans Coach
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in a Lone Star State showdown.
That means finding a way to contain Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the problems Parsons could pose.
“Going against Dallas’ defense, Micah’s an exceptional player," Ryans said. "He plays with a relentless motor. He moves all over the place. He aligns on the edge, in the A gap, he’s all over the place. And he’s all over the field. He’s an impact player for them, so we have to have high awareness for where he is at all times and try to do a great job of stopping him.”
Parsons missed four games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain, but he made his return in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had two sacks and forced a fumble.
He'll look to continue wreaking havoc against the Texans on Monday Night Football.
