DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans were embarrassed during a Christmas Day primetime matchup. In playing their third game in 11 days, the Texans suffered a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After losing to two of the better AFC teams in two straight games, Houston doesn't seem to be in good enough form to attack the postseason.
Evidently, the Texans were misfiring in all avenues of the game, but the offense will get the worst of the blame after the team scored just two points, which came on a forced safety.
The Texans were flat-out bad, and head coach DeMeco Ryans understands such. After the game, he was asked about the offensive struggles. He went ahead and acknowledged all three phases of the game while wearing the blame for the struggles, claiming it starts with him.
“It wasn't our best outing of course, all the way across the board. Offensively, defensively, and special teams, it wasn't our best outing. We didn't come out as I expected we would. All that starts with me," Ryans claimed.
Ryans is quick to wear the blame, which is exactly what an NFL head coach should do, but there's a level of energy and execution the team needs to have. Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17 of his 31 passes for 185 yards and one interception. The rushing attack averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.
There wasn't a whole lot of positive around, and the Texans will just want to wash the entire game and move forward. They've got to finish the regular season strong and find decent form before they get into the playoffs.
With the loss, the Texans fall to 9-7 on the season. If they can win their season finale, they will match their win total from a season ago, which is far worse than where they expected to be at this point of the season. Having clinched the AFC South was great, but they weren't able to capitalize with some big momentum-sealing wins, but rather are in bad form to close out the season.
