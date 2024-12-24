Texans Daily

Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson looks to continue his MVP case against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have their hands full with their game tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens, where quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to add another win against the franchise.

Jackson, who turns 28 next month, is having a career year, throwing for 3,787 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some kind words for the Ravens quarterback.

READ MORE: Texans Face Challenge in Ravens RB Derrick Henry

"I think Lamar is playing some of the best football he’s played," Ryans said. "Like he definitely jumps off the tape as the best player I’ve seen this year. You talk about MVP, he’s definitely the MVP in my mind just for what he’s doing not only in the run game, but also throwing the football. The accuracy, the decision making like he’s playing unbelievable ball right now, so it’s going to be a really tough challenge for us this week.”

Jackson is 4-0 against the Texans as a starter, including last year's Divisional Round win. In order for the Texans to add a loss to his record, they will have to play close to perfect.

READ MORE: Tank Dell Injury Diagnosis Shared After Texans vs. Chiefs

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Claim WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers

• Multiple Texans Starters Out for Remainder of 2024 Season

• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury

• Texans Injuries Piling Up Before Ravens Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News