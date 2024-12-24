Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
The Houston Texans have their hands full with their game tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens, where quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to add another win against the franchise.
Jackson, who turns 28 next month, is having a career year, throwing for 3,787 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some kind words for the Ravens quarterback.
"I think Lamar is playing some of the best football he’s played," Ryans said. "Like he definitely jumps off the tape as the best player I’ve seen this year. You talk about MVP, he’s definitely the MVP in my mind just for what he’s doing not only in the run game, but also throwing the football. The accuracy, the decision making like he’s playing unbelievable ball right now, so it’s going to be a really tough challenge for us this week.”
Jackson is 4-0 against the Texans as a starter, including last year's Divisional Round win. In order for the Texans to add a loss to his record, they will have to play close to perfect.
