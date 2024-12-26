Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans played poorly against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were clearly the inferior team in their 31-2 loss on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coming off of a short week, the Texans only had a few days to prepare against the Ravens and appeared hyped for the game, but all that changed once the game kicked off.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was surprised about where his team was during the first half.

“I thought we came in with good energy from the locker room pre-game," Stroud said. "I was excited to play on Christmas my first time. Last year I was out so I was excited to play. Then on primetime, one the first Netflix games, I thought that was pretty cool. I didn't really feel our energy down until right before half. Then we came out flat. I threw the interception which made it worse. So those are things that we can control. We can control how we approach the game. We can control our execution. We can control our X’s and O’s. I got to look at myself. If I'm not throwing, bringing energy, I'm being an energy vampire, then I got to check myself in those moments. It is what it is and we'll learn from it and move on.”

With the playoffs around the corner, Stroud and the Texans know they cannot play like that if they want to advance deep into the postseason. They hope they can flush that out of their system in hopes of putting their best foot forward when the games truly begin to count.

Jeremy Brener
