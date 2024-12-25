Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
The Houston Texans have already secured a playoff spot after securing the AFC South crown in Week 15, but they would like to get some sort of momentum here on Christmas Day when they face off against another playoff team in the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens and Texans have recently been trending in opposite directions but that doesn't take away from the game, and that has already kicked off as Texans' running back Joe Mixon got into an altercation with backup Ravens' quarterback Josh Johnson.
READ MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
Both players once played for the Cincinnati Bengals, however, there was never any overlap during their tenures so it's unsure why the two would come to words prior to kickoff. But, after further reviewing the footage, a wild practice punt wound up on the Texans' sideline in which Mixon didn't take a liking too, eventually punting the ball into the stands. Shortly there after, the scuffle ensued.
The Texans would love to put together a solid showing on Christmas Day after falling flat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 - a game in which they also lost budding, young standout wide receiver Tank Dell due to multiple significant leg injuries.
In order to do so, Houston will likely rely heavily on the shoulders of running back Joe Mixon who has a great opportunity to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. The Texans will hope that this little pregame scuffle will add some extra juice to Mixon's game as they look to bounce back.
