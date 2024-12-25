Will New Texans WR Diontae Johnson Debut vs. Ravens?
The Houston Texans are warming up for their Christmas Day clash against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium, but not everyone on the roster will suit up.
The Texans, in need of a wide receiver after Tank Dell suffered a massive knee injury, claimed Diontae Johnson off waivers from the Ravens on Monday to help fill the void.
Johnson is officially inactive against the Ravens.
Here's a list of Texans that are inactive: offensive lineman Shaq Mason, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, defensive end Jerry Hughes, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, linebacker Devin White
With Johnson out, the Texans will count on John Metchie III, Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson to fill in the void. Mason and Scruggs being down means the Texans will have to rely on rookie Blake Fisher and either Kendrick or Kenyon Green.
Here's a look at who is inactive for the Ravens: wide receiver Nelson Agholor, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, pass rusher Adisa Isaac, running back Justice Hill, center Nick Samac and free safety Marcus Williams.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is set for 3:30 p.m. CT.
