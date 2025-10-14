Former Texans Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Released Again
It looks like former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will see his time with the Baltimore Ravens end a bit quicker than initially expected.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens and Gardner-Johnson have agreed to part ways after the veteran safety signed to their practice squad following his release from the Texans.
"Ravens are releasing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after the safety’s agent Kevin Conner and Ravens officials came to “an amicable mutual decision”, per Conner. 'After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,' Conner added."
It's another unceremonious end to his tenure with an NFL squad for the veteran safety, who will now be on the hunt to join his fourth team in the past calendar year.
Gardner-Johnson was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason to the Texans in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green and a late-round pick swap, but would only spend three weeks in Houston before being cut from the roster.
Reports detailed some behind-the-scenes friction both in the Texans' locker room and with their defensive system, and it didn't take long for the two to part ways after Houston began the year with an 0-3 record.
He would then opt to join the Ravens' practice squad following their Week 5 loss in an effort to get back onto a 53-man roster.
However, Baltimore didn't take long to add some more reinforcements to the safety room in the form of acquiring LA Chargers safety Alohi Gilman, shipping out edge rusher Odafe Oweh in exchange for that assistance in the back-end of their secondary.
That move meant for Gardner-Johnson, though, his opportunities of getting on the field for Baltimore weren't as plentiful as once thought. With that in mind, he'll now be seeking out another fit that can provide a bigger role in their defense.
During his time with the Texans, Gardner-Johnson played and started within three total games to log 15 tackes, with no passes defended or interceptions.
