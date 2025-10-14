Texans Work Out Two Veteran Offensive Tackles
The Houston Texans brought in a pair of free agent offensive tackles in the building to work out following their bye in Week 6.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in free agents Nicholas Petit-Frere and D'Ante Smith for a work out.
The Texans, who have made a few offensive line shuffles in the past couple of weeks, including the trade of Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns and the signing of Trent Brown from the practice squad, might not be done making moves in the trenches.
Petit-Frere, a former third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a 26-year-old tackle who previously played for the Texans division rival, the Tennessee Titans across the past three seasons.
He's been active for 34 total games, started in 28, and has been on the free agent market since the San Francisco 49ers waived him from their active roster during the 2025 offseason. He's also previously served a six-game suspension for a violation of the league's gambling policy.
As for Smith, he's a former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, now in his age-27 season, last playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Before his 2024 campaign, he tore his patellar tendon to be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve, and has been on the sidelines since. His last game active came during the 2022 season with the Bengals.
Since the Texans' recent moves on the offensive line, their tackle room is now slimmed down to starters Aireontae Ersery and Tytus Howard filling in on the left and right sides, respectively, while both Trent Brown and 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher sit behind them as depth options.
Perhaps either Petit-Frere or Smith could be another name worked into that mix, either on the active roster or as a practice squad placement.
As of now, it's just a work out for the pair of veteran tackles, with neither set to be immediately signed, per Wilson. But keep an eye on both names as potential fits for the Texans moving deeper into the year.
