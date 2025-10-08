DeMeco Ryans Sounds Off After Texans' Blowout Win vs. Ravens
Putting the seriously-damaged Baltimore Ravens to the sword in a one-sided blowout was always bound to come with some caveats for the 2-3 Houston Texans.
Taking the Ravens on at full strength would be a delicious rematch only the playoffs could throw up, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans felt his team came ready to play, irrespective of how injured their rival was.
"No, I felt it in our warm-ups. For me, I feel it in our warm-ups. Our guys come out, they're ready to go," Ryans told Texans Radio.
"And then, it gets solidified on that first drive. First drive of the game, to see our offense drive down the way they drove down the field. It's like, 'Ok, we're here, we're ready to battle today. Whatever it looks like, I know our guys are ready to drive the football. They're doing the things we already spoke about doing throughout the week."
One of the key areas of improvement Coach Ryans has been hell-bent in reinforcing and stressing just recently has been tackling with good technique and force.
Of course, when you're confronted by the running back tank that is Derrick Henry, it becomes an even more pressing concern to take him down when they get the opportunity.
Thankfully, the Texans’ defenders strapped on their big boy pads, and Ryans could really find no fault with how his guys bundled the cat in the bag.
"The thing that impressed me most was when I saw how we tackled," Ryans enthused. "Like, guys were body on body tackling. We know we have to get better at it, and they showed it from the first couple of snaps.
“Guys were swarming. It was three or four guys at the football. So, when I saw that wall being built and guys actually taking our techniques and the coaching points– taking it to the game. Ok, our guys are locked in. We're in a really good mental space. Like, it's going to be a really good game for us."
While pretty much everyone can jump into the debate over how much the early bye week now potentially helps or hinders progress, the truth is that the Seattle Seahawks are the next target for the Texans, regardless. Vital preparation time for the key visit to the Pacific Northwest will be copious at the very least.
Therefore, Ryans is of the opinion that they also have a basic template for their game plan, and that's due to several similarities between what the Ravens and Seahawks do.
"Yeah, very much so. There are a lot of similarities, and we know that Coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator there in Baltimore," Ryans admitted. "So, they'll carry some of the very similar defensive structures. And you just look at it from a player perspective, right?"
"We’re talking about defense, all right, who do we want to attack when it comes to it. But the fronts, the structures should be the same. So, we should have a lot of carry over for what we've done, and I love it when we can keep things the same, so the guys aren't learning new things."
The Texans will have two weeks on tap to prepare for that bout vs. the Seahawks, where they could very well extended their win streak to three after the bye with the right steps.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!